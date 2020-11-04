FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

MTDR opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $854.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 147.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.