FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after purchasing an additional 815,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 139,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

