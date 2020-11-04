FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.