FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $54.65 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.