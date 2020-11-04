FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

