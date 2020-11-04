FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,260,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 51.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

