FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE FSS opened at $29.75 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

