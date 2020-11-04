FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $34.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $35.76.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.04.

BIIB opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

