FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMSF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

AMSF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

