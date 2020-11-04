FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,004,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

