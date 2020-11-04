FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OC. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Owens Corning stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,930 shares of company stock worth $1,785,512 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,865,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.