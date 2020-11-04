FY2020 Earnings Estimate for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CICOY. ValuEngine cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.