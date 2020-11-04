FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $7,874,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.