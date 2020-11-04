FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Issued By Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

