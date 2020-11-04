Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $786.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

