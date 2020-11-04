FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 203.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $25,614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,271.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 212,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $18,614,000.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.