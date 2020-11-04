frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.24 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.