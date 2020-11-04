Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.64.

FRPT stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

