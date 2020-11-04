Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 102.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

