Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.64.

Shares of FRPT opened at $125.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,288,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 417.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 265,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

