Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Freshpet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.