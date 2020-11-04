Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.79 ($59.76).

FRA:FRE opened at €32.42 ($38.14) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

