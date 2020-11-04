Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

