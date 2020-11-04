Frank P. Prager Sells 5,959 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XEL opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

