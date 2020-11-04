Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.