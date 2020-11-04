Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBHS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

