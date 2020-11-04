Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

