Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

