FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

