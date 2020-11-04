Fiverr International Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiverr International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiverr International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

FVRR stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

