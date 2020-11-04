First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501,326 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

