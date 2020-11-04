First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

FRC opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $131.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

