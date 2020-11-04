First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

