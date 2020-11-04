First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in First Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 716,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

