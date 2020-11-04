First Commonwealth Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE:FCF opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

