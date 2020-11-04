FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ FINV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BP PLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

