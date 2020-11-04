Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

FIS stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

