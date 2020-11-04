FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FGEN opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.62. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

