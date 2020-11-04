FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

