FBL Financial Group (FFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28.

FFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

