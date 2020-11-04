FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

