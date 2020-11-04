Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.30 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.