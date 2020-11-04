Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.