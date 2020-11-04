Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $155,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

