Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

