Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 10th

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Exelon stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

