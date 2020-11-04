Exelixis, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

EXEL opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $225,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

