Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVBG opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,144. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

