Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EUXTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ING Group downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

