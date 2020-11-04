Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,819 shares of company stock valued at $34,830,165. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

